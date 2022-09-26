Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

