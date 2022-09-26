Healthcare Pros
Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

