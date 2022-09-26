News to Know for Sept. 26: Hurricane Ian; Cold cases; Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

Eyes Are On The Tropics

Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it nears the Gulf of Mexico.

Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week and remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend.

After Ian makes landfall in Florida, it will track slowly across the southeastern U.S. Most of the forecast model guidance takes the center of Ian’s remnants near or west of Virginia on Saturday.

Police Hope Virginia’s Cold Case Website Leads to Tips

The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons, and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”

The website started with new legislation requiring it in 2020, with the site initially piloted in June 2022.

Since then, the website expanded to include 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons, and seven unidentified persons, with 12 law enforcement agencies using it.

Richmond City Council to Vote on Diamond District Developer

City Council picked RVA Diamond Partners for the project - pending this final vote.

The goal is to break ground next spring - creating an 11-acre park, mixed-use housing, and a new baseball stadium.

The meeting starts tonight at 6 p.m.

Congrats VUU!

After the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season.

VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15 years. The last time Virginia Union started the season 4-0 was in 2007.

Virginia Union returns home to face Saint Augustine’s University in the Dr. Lucille M. Brown Community Youth Bowl at 1:00 p.m. on October 1 at Hovey Field in Richmond.

Warm & Pleasant Day!

A beautiful weather week is on tap, but Ian’s impacts could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be around 80.

