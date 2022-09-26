Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Petersburg

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 N at mile marker 52.8.
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 N at mile marker 52.8.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of I-95 are closed after a crash in Petersburg Monday morning.

VDOT says a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-95 north at mile marker 52.8 near Southpark Boulevard/Colonial Heights. The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

The crash is causing backups on I-95 and on the ramp from I-85 north to I-95, so drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Police lights
Motorcyclist struck and killed in Richmond Saturday evening
Protestors gather at the Capitol Bell Tower to rally against Governor Glenn Youngkin's latest
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say

Latest News

Wednesday the city installed two sets of rumble strips on the bridge leading to Monteiro...
Northside residents skeptical over city’s solution to curb speeding on Monteiro Street
The incident happened at the 93-mile marker on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Teens seriously injured in Caroline Co. crash
The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in the incident.
Boom truck strikes power lines; driver faces DUI charge