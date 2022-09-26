Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of I-95 are closed after a crash in Petersburg Monday morning.

VDOT says a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-95 north at mile marker 52.8 near Southpark Boulevard/Colonial Heights. The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

The crash is causing backups on I-95 and on the ramp from I-85 north to I-95, so drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.