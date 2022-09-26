Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: A warm and pleasant day with highs near 80°

Gorgeous weather week but Ian’s impacts could bring rain, wind this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful weather week is on tap, but Ian’s impacts could bring heavy rain this weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. West winds could gust to 20mph. High around 80. Humidity dips this afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with highs in the mid 70s after lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny Lows in the low 50s, high around 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Tropical Storm Ian is moving through the Caribbean with a forecast path towards Florida. Possible impacts from Ian expected to arrive in Virginia Saturday and potentially lingering into Sunday.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day for potential Ian impacts. Rain could be moderate to heavy with a cool NE Breeze. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Clouds and showers linger. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

