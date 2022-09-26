Healthcare Pros
McDonalds seeks 500 employees to join the “Mcfamily”

Mayor Levar Stoney will visit a local McDonald’s restaurant in an effort to encourage applicants.
Mcdonald's seeks to hire 500 residents In the Richmond area
Mcdonald's seeks to hire 500 residents In the Richmond area(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - McDonald’s franchises in the Richmond area are hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day in an effort to hire 500 employees.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will visit the McDonald’s restaurant located at 2011 Chamberlayne Avenue to encourage residents to participate in McDonald’s hiring day and highlight educational opportunities offered through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

Local franchises offer competitive wages, advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling, free meals and tuition reimbursement assistance.

In addition to visiting McDonald’s restaurants in Richmond on Tuesday, job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text or visit Mcdonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

