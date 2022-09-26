‘I miss her so much’: Family continues search for answers in disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Toni Jacobs shared her emotional plea and ongoing mission for answers in the disappearance of her daughter, Keeshae Jacobs.

Keeshae Jacobs was last seen at Chimborazo Park on Sept. 26, 2016. Keeshae’s family said she told them she would see them the next day, but never returned home.

“I love my daughter so much and I miss her so much,” said Toni Jacobs. “It doesn’t change. Every day, everything reminds me of her.”

Six years later, Jacobs shared her ongoing call for action in this case alongside other families looking for closure in their own cold cases during a press conference with the Reopen the Case Foundation on Monday morning.

“Imagine losing a son, a daughter, a grandson all in your community. Waking up everyday with a hope they’ll get answers,” said Lavonda Felder with the Circle of Healing. “Well, this is a nightmare in our community.”

Since Keeshae’s disappearance, there’s been few new details in the investigation. In Nov. 2017, Richmond Police said they suspect foul play in this case.

On Monday morning, Toni Jacobs said she knows the person who knows her daughter’s whereabouts and what happened to her daughter. NBC12 has chosen not to release the identify of this person pending confirmation from Richmond Police that this is a person of interest in the case.

By raising awareness about her daughter’s case and other cold cases, Toni Jacobs hopes to shed light on leads and answers.

“It makes people talk. It makes people want to help,” said Toni Jacobs. “If you have children, you don’t want this to happen to your children, so it makes people pay more attention to what’s going on around them instead of people thinking they live in this glass bubble.”

Toni Jacobs also experienced heartbreak when her son, Deavon Jacobs, was shot and killed at a motel over three months after her daughter went missing in 2016.

As Toni continues her search for answers, she’s hopeful she will bring Keeshae home.

“I feel it in my heart. Keeshae is still alive,” she said. “At the end of the day, this has gone on too long not to have any answers.”

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Police about the investigation and details surrounding the information Toni shared during the press conference, but is still waiting to get a response.

NBC12 also reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, who told NBC12 they consider this case to be an active investigation.

