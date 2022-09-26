First Alert Weather Day: Ian’s remnants could impact Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because that’s the day we might see impacts in Virginia.

An Ian landfall on the west coast of Florida is looking increasingly likely by Wednesday or Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days as it approaches the west coast of Florida. (WWBT)

After Ian makes landfall in Florida, it will track slowly across the southeastern U.S. Most of the forecast model guidance takes the center of Ian’s remnants near or west of Virginia on Saturday.

On a track west of Virginia, that puts the Commonwealth in the right front quadrant of the storm - which is the part of a tropical system where tornadoes happen most often due to increased wind shear.

It’s not a sure thing that we will see tornadoes in Virginia because that will be dependent on how much instability/warm air gets drawn north with Ian. But it is something to watch closely towards the start of the weekend on Saturday.

We will also have to watch for the risk of heavy rain and localized flash flooding this weekend. We are not expecting much wind because Ian will weaken significantly before arriving in Virginia, so widespread power outages are unlikely at this point.

The remnants of Ian could linger into Sunday before pushing out of the area towards the end of the weekend.

The remnants of Ian likely arrive near Virginia this upcoming weekend. (WWBT)

Now is a great time to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.