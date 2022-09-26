Fire rips through Chesterfield townhome garage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire out of Chesterfield destroyed the garage of a townhome Monday evening.

On Sept. 26, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5:05 p.m. in the 12300 block of Wescott Way.

Crews arrived to find a Chevy Tahoe fully engulfed with flames, and the fire extended into the garage.

The fire was under control in almost 20 minutes, not affecting any neighboring townhomes.

Two people lived in the home but could stay there after the fire because the flames were contained in just the garage.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.