Fire rips through Chesterfield townhome garage

Crews say the flames did not extend into neighboring town homes because the fire was contained to just the garage.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire out of Chesterfield destroyed the garage of a townhome Monday evening.

On Sept. 26, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5:05 p.m. in the 12300 block of Wescott Way.

Crews arrived to find a Chevy Tahoe fully engulfed with flames, and the fire extended into the garage.

The fire was under control in almost 20 minutes, not affecting any neighboring townhomes.

Two people lived in the home but could stay there after the fire because the flames were contained in just the garage.

No injuries were reported.

