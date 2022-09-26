Healthcare Pros
Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond

Police are searching for a silver or gray sedan
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street.

Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene and the female was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver or the vehicle which would have sustained front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

