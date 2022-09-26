Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond

Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree...
Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was arrested in Orange County and charged with first-degree murder.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police identified the woman who was shot to death early Saturday morning and arrested the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sept. 24, police responded to a call in the 600 block of Elgin Terrace on the report of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, police say they found 30-year-old NeNe Kline of Richmond had been shot.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the cause of the shooting to be domestic-related.

The US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department assisted Richmond Police in apprehending 30-year-old Laquan Johnson of Chesterfield in Orange County. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
With hurricane season right around the corner, there are five things you can do right now to...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian’s remnants could impact Virginia this weekend
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Police lights
Motorcyclist struck and killed in Richmond Saturday evening
Protestors gather at the Capitol Bell Tower to rally against Governor Glenn Youngkin's latest
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

Latest News

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday, Sept. 25 on East...
Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond
Former and current employees told the New York Times that Richmond Community Hospital lacks the...
Bon Secours on New York Times report: ‘We take issue with baseless allegations’
First-time homebuyers
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles