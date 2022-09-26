Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police identified the woman who was shot to death early Saturday morning and arrested the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sept. 24, police responded to a call in the 600 block of Elgin Terrace on the report of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, police say they found 30-year-old NeNe Kline of Richmond had been shot.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the cause of the shooting to be domestic-related.

The US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department assisted Richmond Police in apprehending 30-year-old Laquan Johnson of Chesterfield in Orange County. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

