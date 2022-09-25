What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico.

This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!

Sadly, the answer may not be as exciting.

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon-9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The rocket’s upper stage deployed 52 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Tonight’s launch may be the last one for the time being as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact Florida’s west coast early next week.

