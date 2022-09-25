VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season.

VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15 years. The last time Virginia Union started the season 4-0 was in 2007.

VUU’s Jada Byers led the Panther offense with 161 yards and rushed for three touchdowns on 31 carries.

On defense, William Davis picked off a Bronco pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

”It was a great program road win,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “Our guys showed a bunch of resilience after being down by 14. Lots of different players made plays tonight. We still have a few things to correct but it’s good to correct them after a victory.”

Virginia Union now returns home to face Saint Augustine’s University in the Dr. Lucille M. Brown Community Youth Bowl at 1:00 p.m. on October 1 at Hovey Field in Richmond.

