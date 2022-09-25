Police searching for missing Chesterfield man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing man out of Chesterfield.

36-year-old Wayne Marvin of the 5700 block of Vinings drive was last seen at a relative’s house in the 3100 block of Tanners Way on Saturday, Sept. 24, around 8:30 a.m.

Marvin is described as a black man, around 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs, with brown eyes, short black hair, black facial hair and a scar on the right side of his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.

Family members are concerned about his welfare due to his cognitive disabilities.

Anyone with information on Marvin’s whereabouts can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

