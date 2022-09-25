Healthcare Pros
Motorcyclist struck and killed in Richmond Saturday evening

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are now investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

It happened at the intersection of East 35th Street and East Broad Rock Road around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say an SUV was attempting to turn north on East 35th when it collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of that motorcycle died at the scene. There’s no word on the condition of the SUV driver or possible charges.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress (804) 510-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

