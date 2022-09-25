Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man dies after hit by car along Nine Mile Road

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian cooperated with police and stayed at the scene of...
Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian cooperated with police and stayed at the scene of the incident.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking along the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue Saturday evening.

On Sept. 24, Henrico County, EMS, Fire and Police responded to the scene on calls of a man hit by a Ford Focus around 8:40 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

His identity is being withheld until a next-of-kin is notified.

The entire crash is under investigation, and as of now, no one has been charged.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block...
Henrico Police identified man killed in Friday night shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Keniyah Vaughn
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

Latest News

Fire was contained within 30 minutes after crews arrived.
Chesterfield house fire displaces two
Sadly, the answer may not be as exciting.
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support...
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
Police lights
Motorcyclist struck and killed in Richmond Saturday evening