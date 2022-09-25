Man dies after hit by car along Nine Mile Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking along the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue Saturday evening.

On Sept. 24, Henrico County, EMS, Fire and Police responded to the scene on calls of a man hit by a Ford Focus around 8:40 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

His identity is being withheld until a next-of-kin is notified.

The entire crash is under investigation, and as of now, no one has been charged.

