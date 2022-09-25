Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Feeling like summer today, late day showers

After a warm and breezy afternoon, a few showers and isolated storms become possible close to sunset.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll rebound back into the 80s for highs today with a chance for gusty showers/storms during the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a few showers and storms possible late afternoon/early evening. Better likelihood north of Richmond. Breezy with southwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

First Alert: Tropical Storm Ian is moving through the Caribbean with a forecast path towards Florida by next week strengthening into a major hurricane. Impacts, IF any in Virginia, would be late Friday and Saturday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Ian. Check back for updates. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Showers possible dependent on the track of Ian. Check back for updates. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

