Chesterfield house fire displaces two
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A blaze disrupted a peaceful Sunday morning in a Chesterfield neighborhood and now two people have to sleep somewhere else tonight.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:35 a.m.
The fire was contained shortly after arrival however two adults have been displaced.
Investigations report the cause as a cooking-related fire. No injuries were reported.
