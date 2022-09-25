Chesterfield house fire displaces two

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A blaze disrupted a peaceful Sunday morning in a Chesterfield neighborhood and now two people have to sleep somewhere else tonight.

Fire was contained within 30 minutes after crews arrived. (WWBT)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:35 a.m.

The fire was contained shortly after arrival however two adults have been displaced.

Investigations report the cause as a cooking-related fire. No injuries were reported.

