Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail

American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail.

The trail is a program that will allow users to gain access to a mobile exclusive passport featuring a collection of 34 Virginia cideries, with many offering unique deals for checking into the trail.

Each check-in to the trail enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a Cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year, or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter. 20 Virginia Cider trail cider makers are hosting events at surrounding cideries from Sept. 23 through Nov. 25.

“We’re excited to see our Virginia Cider Trail partners celebrate this season and bounty of the commonwealth,” said Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “We invite Virginians to ask the cideries they visit more about what apples they use in their fermentations. It’s a lot of fun to explore the different varieties!”

Virginia Cider Trail cideries that will host events this fall in central Virginia include:

Event details and updates can be found on each cidery’s website or social media platforms.

For more on the Virginia Cider Trail and participating cideries, visit Virginia Cider Trail’s website.

