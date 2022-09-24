Woman dead in Richmond shooting

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace.

After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

