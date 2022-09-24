Healthcare Pros
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian as it approaches the US

Forecast to strength into a major Hurricane Tuesday/Wednesday next week
By Megan Wise
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All eyes are on the tropics as our 9th named storm, Ian has formed in the central Caribbean Sea Friday evening.

Impacts to the southeastern US need to be monitored closely into next week
Impacts to the southeastern US need to be monitored closely into next week(NHC)

Ian is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane later this weekend as it makes its way through the Caribbean towards Cuba. Ian is set to produce heavy rain and in Jamaica and Cuba.

As it hits the very warm Gulf waters it is then going to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Tuesday of next week. Impacts to Florida are looking likely.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center as of Friday evening:

Ian will likely bring big impacts to Florida next week. A lot to watch and monitor.
Ian will likely bring big impacts to Florida next week. A lot to watch and monitor.(NBC12)

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where Ian goes by the end of next week. All scenarios are still in play from the Gulf coast states and areas along the east coast. Impacts, if any, in central VA would be late next week into next weekend. A lot to monitor over the next week.

Ian isn’t the only storm we are watching in the tropics. Here is a look at all 5 areas we are monitoring closely! (Ian, right now, the only threat to the U.S.)

We are watching 5 areas of tropical activity!
We are watching 5 areas of tropical activity!(NHC)

Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona is set to bring significant impacts to portions of Canada with heavy rain and wind Saturday.

Significant impacts expected in Canada Saturday
Significant impacts expected in Canada Saturday(NBC12)

Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Storm Hermine are expected to weaken and remain out to sea.

We will continue to monitor Ian through the weekend and all of next week and give you the very latest updates as we get them! Stay tuned!

