HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man is dead after a shooting Friday night.

Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

Officials said the man had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.