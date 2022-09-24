Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police identified man killed in Friday night shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have identified a man who died after a shooting Friday night near a convenience store.

Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

Officials said the man had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Officers identified the man as 40-year-old Jonathan Fitzgerald of Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

