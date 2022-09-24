Forecast: Cool Saturday, warmer Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is here! Cooler again Saturday but the 80s return to end the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a chilly start. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible in the evening. Breezy with southwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

First Alert: Tropical Storm Ian is moving through the Caribbean with a forecast path towards Florida by next week strengthening into a major hurricane. Impacts, IF any in Virginia, would be late next week into NEXT weekend.

Friday: Showers possible dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Ian. A low confidence forecast. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

