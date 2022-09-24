Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Forecast: Cool Saturday, warmer Sunday

A few late day showers possible Sunday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is here! Cooler again Saturday but the 80s return to end the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a chilly start. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible in the evening. Breezy with southwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

First Alert: Tropical Storm Ian is moving through the Caribbean with a forecast path towards Florida by next week strengthening into a major hurricane. Impacts, IF any in Virginia, would be late next week into NEXT weekend.

Friday: Showers possible dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Ian. A low confidence forecast. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night.
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer
Keniyah Vaughn
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend!
Ian will likely bring big impacts to Florida Tuesday/Wednesday next week. A lot to monitor...
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian as it approaches the US
Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend!
Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend!
Forecast: Cool for the first day of Autumn
Forecast: Cool for the first day of Autumn