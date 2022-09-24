First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond.

On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.

Each animal that attends will leave with a gift. For anyone whose pet cannot attend It is encouraged to bring a picture.

Children are also welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal for a blessing.

All are welcome, this event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.