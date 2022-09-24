Healthcare Pros
Disturbing video: Suspect wanted after attacking 85-year-old man, stealing his wallet

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing him to the ground. (Source: NYPD/BODY CAMS+ via TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (TMX/Gray News) - Police in New York say they are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of an 85-year-old man.

The New York Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident that reportedly took place at about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 in East Harlem.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and forced him to the ground while forcibly taking his wallet near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street.

Police urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

