Dachtoberfest coming to Richmond
A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of wiener dogs to RVA
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 20 year history in the Washington, D.C. area, Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time.
The event hosted by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more.
The Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation is a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care.
The event will be held 9:30a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Delta Hotel, located at 555 East Canal St.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All dogs are welcome at the event.
