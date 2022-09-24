Dachtoberfest coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 20 year history in the Washington, D.C. area, Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time.

The event hosted by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more.

The Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation is a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care.

The event will be held 9:30a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Delta Hotel, located at 555 East Canal St.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All dogs are welcome at the event.

