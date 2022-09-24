Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Dachtoberfest coming to Richmond

A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of wiener dogs to RVA
A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of wiener dogs to RVA
A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of wiener dogs to RVA
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 20 year history in the Washington, D.C. area, Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time.

The event hosted by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more.

The Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation is a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care.

The event will be held 9:30a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Delta Hotel, located at 555 East Canal St.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All dogs are welcome at the event.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keniyah Vaughn
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night.
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer
A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
One dead in Richmond shooting.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting

Latest News

On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s...
First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals
One dead in Richmond shooting.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting
Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block...
Henrico Police identified man killed in Friday night shooting
Wednesday the city installed two sets of rumble strips on the bridge leading to Monteiro...
Northside residents skeptical over city’s solution to curb speeding on Monteiro Street