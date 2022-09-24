Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money

Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding ransom. (Source: Jeunes Animaux Confisqués au Katanga)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three baby chimpanzees were abducted from an animal sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The sanctuary said it is facing ransom demands for money after the animals were stolen.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 9 around 3 a.m. when kidnappers broke into the sanctuary and took the animals.

Hours later, the abductors reportedly sent the owners messages and videos demanding money for the chimpanzees’ return.

The sanctuary said they would not pay any ransom because it would set a bad precedent.

Authorities are investigating the incident and said they are trying to identify the kidnappers.

Representatives with the sanctuary said this is the first time something like this has happened involving their animals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keniyah Vaughn
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night.
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer
A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
One dead in Richmond shooting.
Woman dead in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right)...
Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding...
Three chimpanzees abducted from animal sanctuary