Virginia Dept. of Education releases accreditation results for 2022-23 academic year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education has released its school accreditation results for this year.
The results show, 89 percent of schools have earned full accreditation - meaning those schools have effective educational programs according to the DOE.
However, that number is down just three percent before the pandemic, even though many divisions saw significant declines in their SOL results due to learning losses from the pandemic.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says these ratings call into question how effective the system is at identifying where students are struggling to perform at their grade level.
Governor Glenn Youngkin weighed in, saying this does not provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools. He says state education leaders will work to design a system that provides “clear, actionable, and timely” information before next year’s results are released.
