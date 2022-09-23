Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students were taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in a school bus crash Friday morning, according to Henry County Public Schools.

The county says the bus was on its way to Bassett High School at the time of the crash.

According to a Henry County Public Schools spokesperson, the driver of a car crossed the double line and hit the bus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

