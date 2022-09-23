Healthcare Pros
Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students were taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in a school bus crash Friday morning, according to Henry County Public Schools.

The county says the bus was on its way to Bassett High School at the time of the crash.

According to a Henry County Public Schools spokesperson, the driver of a car crossed the double line and hit the bus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

