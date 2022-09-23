Healthcare Pros
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with information about monkeypox throughout the commonwealth.

The data includes cases by region as well as a breakdown of cases by age, race/ethnicity, and by gender.

As of Sept. 19, 2022, VDH is reporting 461 cases of monkeypox, with 66 of those in the Central Region (which includes the Richmond area). There are 21 hospitalizations reported and 0 deaths.

According to VDH:

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

Virginia is receiving monkeypox vaccines:

  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Richmond Henrico Health Districts.
  • Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Chickahominy Health District.

