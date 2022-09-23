RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night.

On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue.

The officer tried stopping the man along North 28th Street, but police say the “driver fled on foot, turned and fired at least one shot at the officer and then continued to run west on S Street.”

RPD said the bullet hit the officer’s vehicle. The officer fired back, but it did not appear the suspect was shot.

Police said the man was driving a golf cart stolen from Oliver Crossings Apartments on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926, Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.