Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK FOREST, Ill. (Gray News) - Four people are reportedly dead after a fire and barricade situation at a suburban Chicago home on Friday morning.

A man shot members of his family before barricading himself and setting the home on fire, according to media reports.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera apparently caught the shooting of three people outside the home, WLS reported.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims.

Oak Forest officials tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded. They asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place.

They reported about two hours later that there was no longer a threat to the community, but police are continuing to investigate.

The city of Oak Forest is about 20 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

