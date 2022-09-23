Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Overhaul coming for U.S. Medicare system

Medicare overhaul
Medicare overhaul(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Inflation Reduction Act is a wide sweeping law, but it will make very specific changes to the U.S. Medicare system over the next several years.

The Better Medicare Alliance said one of the most important changes is capping out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs at $2,000.

“Many of these Medicare beneficiaries take several drugs for different complex conditions,” Better Medicare Alliance Vice President of Policy and Research Greg Gierer said. “They could spend $4,000, $5,000, potentially unlimited amounts every year.

Changes to Medicare also include a price cap on insulin costs and making certain vaccines free.

AARP said that is especially useful for older citizens.

“One example is the shingles vaccine, which older Americans need, and those can cost $300 a shot,” AARP Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Bill Sweeny said. “So starting in January, those are going to be free, and that’s going to be great news for older Americans in this country.

Beginning in 2026 the government will begin negotiating drug price points for certain drugs covered by Medicare, which the Better Medicare Alliance says will save the taxpayer dollars.

“Estimates are that those provisions in total could reduce federal spending by $300 billion over a ten-year period, so very significant savings there,” Gierer said.

Medicare recipients do not need to make any changes to receive the new benefits.

They will phase in automatically in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
Southhampton deputies are investigating a possible homicide after they uncovered the remains of...
News to Know for Sept. 22: Human remains found; Richmond Flying Squirrels; Subscription-based recycling
The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in the incident.
Boom truck strikes power lines; driver faces DUI charge

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then to Canada
Countries bordering Russia are reporting an uptick in border crossings as fears grow over...
Russians flee, protest after Putin's partial mobilization
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building.
Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School