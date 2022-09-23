News to Know for Sept. 23: Early voting begins; Hanover attempted murder; Welcome to Fall!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday!

Early Voting Begins Today

Before casting your ballot, check the State Board of Elections website to confirm your early voting location.

How you cast that ballot may vary from location to location this year.

Richmond is using a ballot-on-demand system. Election officials will print your ballot when you arrive for early in-person voting to ensure no confusion with the changes.

You will then put that ballot into an Express Vote machine and make your selections digitally. After that, your paper ballot returns to you, and you drop it off at the traditional ballot counter.

Virginia kept all of its 11 Congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census, but many boundaries were altered due to demographic shifts.

In Chesterfield and Henrico counties, voters will have bond referendums on the ballot.

Several other localities in the area are voting on school board, town council, and board of supervisors seats.

Early voting ends Saturday, November 5th. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 17th.

Thousands of Residents Incorrectly Billed for Real Estate Tax

City officials in Petersburg are admitting a major mix-up on real estate taxes.

If you live in Petersburg and you’re getting ready to pay your real estate tax bill, there’s a chance you’ll be getting another one soon.

That’s because the city made a big mistake on those bills.

Instead of using this year’s assessments, they charged people based on last year’s figures. However, for 65 percent of residents, property values went up - which means the bill should be higher.

This mistake could cost Petersburg $2.5 million if not corrected.

Attempted Murder Suspect Wanted in Hanover Found in Montana

The man wanted on attempted murder charges after a road rage shooting in Hanover is arrested in Montana.

Police say 22-year-old Christopher Chivily shot at another car on Labor Day near Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road.

Nobody was hurt.

Police believed Chivily may have been in Goochland, but then the investigation led them to Custer County, Montana.

At this point, it’s not clear when he’ll be brought back to Virginia.

State Fair Opens Today!

The Virginia State Fair kicks off at 10 this morning.

Through Oct. 2, you can head out to enjoy the food, music, rides, competitions, and more.

Welcome To Fall!

Today is a perfect day to kick off the State Fair!

It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs near 70.

