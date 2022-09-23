Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building.

It’s going up next to the current building, which has been there since 1966.

This new $100 million building will hold up to 1,800 students.

“It’s a game changer. Every school we have put on rebuild or built new, it changes not only the environment in the building, but it changes the environment in the community,” Superintendent Merv Daugherty said.

It should be open in time for the 2024 school year.

