Forecast: Cool for the first day of Autumn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We remain mainly dry and seasonable through next week with a slim chance for rain Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy for the first full day of fall! North wind 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a very cool start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: A spotty early morning shower possible otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

First Alert: A yet-to-develop tropical system heading towards the Caribbean looks like it will develop and head into the Gulf. Impacts, IF any, would be late next week into NEXT weekend.

