Flying Squirrels’ season comes to end with home playoff loss

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Thursday.(WWBT)
By WKYT News Staff
Sep. 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season ended with a home playoff loss on Thursday evening.

The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Squirrels 6-2.

This was the first time the Squirrels made it to the playoffs in eight years.

The energy was high as fans were ready to see the Squirrels return for game three on Friday.

“Energy, energy, there’s so much energy,” Jersey Flores, a season ticket holder, said. “We are ready for the Squirrels to win. Whoo, baby. Let’s go.”

But despite the loss, fans say the Squirrels had a tremendous season and can’t wait to see another playoff run when a new stadium is completed in 2025 as part of plans to redevelop the Diamond District.

“They performed so well this season, and I’m excited that they got a future stadium to make sure that we continue to have baseball in Richmond,” Mary-Stuart Torbeck said. “I’m born and raised here, so I grew up watching the Braves. I was certainly disappointed when they left, and I look forward to having the Squirrels here for a long time.”

While plans have already been released for the project, Richmond City Council will officially vote on choosing RVA Diamond Partners LLC as the developer on Monday.

