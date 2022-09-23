Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.(Beverly Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning.

Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Friday morning he decided to take a walk to a police station, where he was found by the side door.

In a Facebook post, the Beverly Police Department said they and other local agencies came together to rescue the displaced seal. They were able to get him into a wildlife carrier and transport him to an aquarium.

He’ll be evaluated there, then released back into the wild where he’ll hopefully have no more run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
Southhampton deputies are investigating a possible homicide after they uncovered the remains of...
News to Know for Sept. 22: Human remains found; Richmond Flying Squirrels; Subscription-based recycling
The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in the incident.
Boom truck strikes power lines; driver faces DUI charge

Latest News

The incident happened at the 93-mile marker on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
USPS suspends deliveries to an OHIO neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70