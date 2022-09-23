Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Keniyah Vaughn, 24, of Chesterfield, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Jones at (804) 646-5329 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.