Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

Keniyah Vaughn
Keniyah Vaughn(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Keniyah Vaughn, 24, of Chesterfield, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Jones at (804) 646-5329 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

