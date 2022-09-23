1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Hanover County on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Around 6 p.m., a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony Verret, of Pittsville, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Darlene Salo, of Alexandria, according to Virginia State Police.

The Honda spun out, state police said, and was unable to avoid striking a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Sulayman Jallow, of Stafford. The Toyota then cross the median into the southbound lanes where it was struck by a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by Thomas Lumpkin, of Aylett.

The incident happened at the 93-mile marker.

Jallow died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Lumpkin suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Verret was not injured and was charged with reckless driving.

Salo was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

