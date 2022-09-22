VSP: Teens seriously injured in Caroline Co. crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Caroline County.

Troopers were called to Golansville Road near Murphy Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

“A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the right striking trees and overturning,” VSP said in a release.

The driver, 18, of Milford, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

NOTE: Virginia State Police issued a correction on the passenger’s condition.

