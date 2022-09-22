Virginia’s Executive Mansion to get bulletproof windows

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is set to receive bulletproof windows. Plans for the install are already underway.

The fortifications are recommended as part of a security audit at the Capitol Square Complex. Since it is a security issue, the details, including cost, are limited.

“I am surprised that we didn’t already have this, not only for the Governor’s Mansion but for the General Assembly as well. We live in dangerous times and unfortunately violent times,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director.

The mansion’s executive director confirmed temporary inserts will be installed first, while permanent bulletproof windows are constructed. It’s all in an effort to protect the sitting governor, first lady and their family who call the mansion home.

“It’s money well spent and you can nickel and dime something like this. You have to spend what you have to spend to protect elected leaders, whoever they are, whether you like them or not,” said Sabato.

Mansion officials say the inserts would not impact the exterior appearance of the building, but would be noticeable on the inside.

Ahead of the 2022 Gubernatorial Inauguration, Capitol Square saw a host of security enhancements. That included the installation of high-security retractable bollards, new pedestrian and vehicular gates, accessibility improvements, a granite seat wall, guard house, and new lighting.

“We have a segment of the population you can debate how big the percentage is that believes violence is perfectly permissible to accomplish political ends of course it is not,” said Sabato.

Sabato also says in the late 1950′s then-governor Lindsay Almond was walking across the grounds here when someone fired a gun. He wasn’t hit and a suspect was never found.

