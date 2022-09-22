Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to get bulletproof windows

Virginia’s Executive Mansion is set to receive bulletproof windows.
Virginia’s Executive Mansion is set to receive bulletproof windows.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is set to receive bulletproof windows. Plans for the install are already underway.

The fortifications are recommended as part of a security audit at the Capitol Square Complex. Since it is a security issue, the details, including cost, are limited.

“I am surprised that we didn’t already have this, not only for the Governor’s Mansion but for the General Assembly as well. We live in dangerous times and unfortunately violent times,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director.

The mansion’s executive director confirmed temporary inserts will be installed first, while permanent bulletproof windows are constructed. It’s all in an effort to protect the sitting governor, first lady and their family who call the mansion home.

“It’s money well spent and you can nickel and dime something like this. You have to spend what you have to spend to protect elected leaders, whoever they are, whether you like them or not,” said Sabato.

Mansion officials say the inserts would not impact the exterior appearance of the building, but would be noticeable on the inside.

Ahead of the 2022 Gubernatorial Inauguration, Capitol Square saw a host of security enhancements. That included the installation of high-security retractable bollards, new pedestrian and vehicular gates, accessibility improvements, a granite seat wall, guard house, and new lighting.

“We have a segment of the population you can debate how big the percentage is that believes violence is perfectly permissible to accomplish political ends of course it is not,” said Sabato.

Sabato also says in the late 1950′s then-governor Lindsay Almond was walking across the grounds here when someone fired a gun. He wasn’t hit and a suspect was never found.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums

Latest News

rental expenses
With rent up 25%, experts say staying put this year may be cheaper than moving
The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in the incident.
Boom truck strikes power lines, closing road in Chesterfield
Before casting your ballot, check the State Board of Elections website to confirm your early...
Early voting begins Friday
The festival returns this fall.
RVA East End Music Festival returns Sept. 24