Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Africa

SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - It was a reunion that could bring a tear to the eye as Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.

The first group of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned on Sept. 22 to Sandston after serving on active duty since Nov. 2021.

“More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard troops under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted security operations throughout the Horn of Africa and provided the East Africa Response Force in support of the U.S. government for crisis response throughout East Africa,” a release from the Virginia National Guard said.

More soldiers will return in the coming weeks after completing administrative tasks.

