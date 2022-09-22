Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia National Guard soldiers return home from Africa

Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.
Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.(Virginia National Guard)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - It was a reunion that could bring a tear to the eye as Virginia National Guard soldiers returned home and reunited with loved ones.

The first group of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned on Sept. 22 to Sandston after serving on active duty since Nov. 2021.

“More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard troops under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted security operations throughout the Horn of Africa and provided the East Africa Response Force in support of the U.S. government for crisis response throughout East Africa,” a release from the Virginia National Guard said.

More soldiers will return in the coming weeks after completing administrative tasks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

The festival returns this fall.
RVA East End Music Festival returns Sept. 24
Ride to Survive Breast Cancer Charity Ride happening Oct. 1
Ride to Survive Breast Cancer Charity Ride coming Oct. 1
Queen of Clean: How to remove ketchup stains
Queen of Clean: How to remove ketchup stains
RVA East End Festival this Saturday
RVA East End Festival this Saturday