Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana

Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Christopher Nicholas Chivily(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect in a road rage incident on Labor Day has been captured.

On Sept. 5 at around 4 p.m. deputies responded to Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road for the report of a road rage incident where shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, the victim reported their vehicle had been damaged by multiple gunshots.

Deputies said no injuries as a result of this incident.

During the investigation, deputies found the Green Dodge pickup involved in the incident and identified Christopher Nicholas Chivily as the suspect.

Officials said Chivily was found and arrested in Custer County, Montana.

Chivily was wanted for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed, and vandalism.

2003 Chevy Silverado
2003 Chevy Silverado(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Chivily’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

