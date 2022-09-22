Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage.

Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal.

These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we are in the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade.

“This shortage of platelets gets worse and worse with every passing year, and I think it’s going to start to impact lots of different facets of healthcare and we really need to start thinking about alternative culture based approaches,” UVA Professor of Pathology Doctor Adam Goldfarb said.

Right now, researchers are looking at methods to increase platelet production in the lab, and they say their next step is to increase the safety and efficiency of the methods before applying the study to patients.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Thursday.
Flying Squirrels’ season comes to end with home playoff loss
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
This billing error affects as many as 11,000 properties in the Petersburg The mistake was...
Thousands of Petersburg properties incorrectly billed for real estate tax
Starting next year, Chesterfield will move to a "subscription-based" recycling model for their...
Residents share mixed reactions as Chesterfield decides to privatize recycling
The Richmond Fire Department was awarded over $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency...
Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support new positions