Thursday Forecast: Last hot day with early afternoon showers likely

Autumn weather arrives perfectly on schedule
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of 90°+ heat before a cold front arrives with a few showers and storms this afternoon. Turning much cooler and fall-like tomorrow.

Thursday: Sunny and hot through midday. Then increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Rain totals only around 1/4″ and many areas stay dry. Rain chance peaks 1-3pm in Richmond. A dry and breezy evening. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Autumn officially begins at 9:03 p.m.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy for the first full day of fall! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a very cool start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with a few evening showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: An isolated shower possible early in the morning otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

First Alert: A yet-to-develop tropical system looks like it will develop and head into the Gulf. Impacts, if any, would be toward NEXT weekend.

