Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

RVA East End Music Festival returns Sept. 24

The festival returns this fall.
The festival returns this fall.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A festival supporting music and arts at Richmond Public Schools is returning this fall.

Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras gathered to announce details for the RVA East End Festival.

It will be at Henry Marsh Elementary School on Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

There will be performances by students, local artists and the Richmond Symphony.

It’s all to support music education for students at East End schools.

“Mark your calendars now because our fifth RVA East End Festival will be a special occasion to celebrate the artistic excellence of RPS students and the amazing talent in our community,” said Richmond musician Saxsmo Gates. “Music and the arts have been pivotal in my life. I want our students to have the same chances as I did to unlock their creative potential and even discover career pathways.”

Since 2016, more than $400,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums

Latest News

The Cattle Baron's Ball is returning in October. This year's event is sold out, but the...
7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15
40th Anniversary Exhibit at Black History Museum
40th Anniversary Exhibt at Black History Museum
Talking with "The West End Mom"
Talking with "The West End Mom"
Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children...
“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday