Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support new positions

The Richmond Fire Department was awarded over $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency...
The Richmond Fire Department was awarded over $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.(wwbt)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department was awarded $13,728,600 as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

The funds will help support 72 new positions within the department, creating four 18-person fire companies, including one engine and three truck companies.

“With only $560 million in available funding for the entire country, the SAFER grant process is highly competitive. FEMA received 1,585 applications, totaling over $2.5 billion in requests for this grant cycle,” RFD said.

RFD said the hiring for the new positions would be done through the current recruitment process.

