News to Know for Sept. 22: Human remains found; Richmond Flying Squirrels; Subscription-based recycling

Missing Mechanicsville Woman’s Remains Identified

Southhampton deputies are investigating a possible homicide after they uncovered the remains of a missing Mechanicsville woman.

The Medical Examiner determined those remains belong to 65-year-old Karen Ryan.

They were discovered in Southhampton in June. Ryan was reported missing the month before.

There’s no word about how she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

Colonial Heights Woman Identified as Pedestrian Killed in Crash

A Colonial Heights woman is killed after being struck by car on Temple Avenue.

Officials say 42-year-old Lydia Rosario was hit early yesterday morning on Temple Avenue near the intersection of Conduit Road.

Colonial Heights and Virginia State Police are still investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact either department.

Debate Over New Adult Store Near Children’s Museum

Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.

About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location.

The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and The Science Museum of Virginia.

Both museums released a joint statement saying they’re seeking more information but adding that “this retailer in this location does not feel the spirit of the Pulse Corridor Plan or the Richmond 300 Plan.”

Several people we spoke with in the area are in favor of the store or don’t care.

The city says Hustler Hollywood is moving forward with permit approvals. In those permits, a business description says it will have about 1,000 square feet of retail space. Because they won’t sell adult books, magazines or DVDs, it’s not considered an adult bookstore, and the city says the company didn’t need to seek any special approvals.

NBC12 did reach out to Hustler Hollywood about the concerns, and we’ve not heard back. Permit work is still being done on the building.

County Will Move to “Subscription-Based” Recycling Model Next Year

That means Chesterfield County is leaving the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority - which it has been a part of since 1991.

The county’s contract ends July 1, 2023.

Residents and businesses can change over to private haulers at any time.

Chesterfield will still offer drop-off recycling at its northern and southern convenience centers.

Major Night for the Richmond Flying Squirrels!

The team will take home field in their second game of the playoffs.

This is the first time the Squirrels have made the post-season in 8 years!

The squirrels won the first-half division title, and now they’re facing the Erie SeaWolves tonight for Game 2 in a best-of-three series.

Since the Squirrels did not come out on top on Tuesday against Erie, tonight is win or go home!

The City of Richmond is moving ahead with a new ballpark for the Squirrels 2025 season. It’s all part of the new, multi-billion Diamond District Project currently in the planning process.

The first pitch is tonight at 6:35.

How’s the Weather?

One more day of 90°+ heat before a cold front arrives with a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Rain chance peaks 1-3 p.m. in Richmond. Highs in the low 90s.

