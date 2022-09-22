Man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a road rage incident on Labor Day.

On Sept. 5 at around 4 p.m. deputies responded to Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road for the report of a road rage incident where shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, the victim reported their vehicle had been damaged by multiple gunshots.

Deputies said no injuries as a result of this incident.

During the investigation, deputies found the Green Dodge pickup involved in the incident. They also identified Christopher Nicholas Chivily as the suspect.

Chivily is wanted for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed, and vandalism.

Officials believe he is in the Goochland area driving a Green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

2003 Chevy Silverado (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Chivily’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

